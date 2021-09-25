Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,087,000 after purchasing an additional 233,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equinix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $834.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 219.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $836.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $771.79.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

