Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) shares were down 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

About Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY)

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

