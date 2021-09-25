Ergoteles LLC Has $22.87 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $22,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,075,413 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.21. 1,210,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,763. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.76 and its 200-day moving average is $356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.78 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.03 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total transaction of $511,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,016 shares of company stock worth $58,119,830. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

