Ergoteles LLC Makes New $13.85 Million Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,853,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,289,000 after purchasing an additional 841,140 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,629,000 after buying an additional 900,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,552,000 after buying an additional 269,718 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,448,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after acquiring an additional 479,367 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.52.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $4.66 on Friday, hitting $230.20. 1,103,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.10 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

