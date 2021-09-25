Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.90. 2,660,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,168. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.64. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

