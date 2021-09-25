Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,538. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.32. The firm has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.