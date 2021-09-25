ESBC Price Reaches $0.0316 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, ESBC has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $953,337.51 and approximately $58,720.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,402,670 coins and its circulating supply is 30,123,336 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

