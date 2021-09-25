Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Hits $4.42 on Exchanges

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for about $4.42 or 0.00010405 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $442,279.56 and approximately $4,558.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00056648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00127116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00043232 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

