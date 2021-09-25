Etherparty Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,128.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $711,416.23 and $6,128.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00056709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00126560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

