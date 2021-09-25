Evedo (EVED) Trading 23.6% Lower This Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $1.66 million and $1.42 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00053019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00121311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00043134 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,339 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars.

