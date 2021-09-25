Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$14.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.27. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$11.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.53.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,800 shares in the company, valued at C$3,105,200. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $78,571.

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

