Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.1% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $234,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2,665.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $435,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,888 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $7.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.96. 18,784,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,495,637. The company has a market capitalization of $995.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.52. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $905,549,833. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

