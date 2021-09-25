Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Holdings Cut by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Federal Signal worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

NYSE FSS opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.