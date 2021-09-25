Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 505.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.