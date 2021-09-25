Financial Insights Inc. Purchases New Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after buying an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 686,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

