Financial Insights Inc. Purchases Shares of 552 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 200,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 947,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.