Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.63

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.63 and traded as high as $38.36. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 46,090,677 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $484,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $205,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 71.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 40,873 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

