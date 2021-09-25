First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) shares were up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $129.00 and last traded at $128.81. Approximately 114,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 95,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.54.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 15,550.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 180.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 22.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 605.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

