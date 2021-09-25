FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $403.53 Million

Analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will announce $403.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $412.90 million and the lowest is $396.65 million. FirstCash posted sales of $359.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.71. The stock had a trading volume of 83,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.50. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.