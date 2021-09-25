FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Hold Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $191.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.67.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.02. The company had a trading volume of 36,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.43.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,276,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in FirstService by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,738,000 after acquiring an additional 251,525 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,698,000 after acquiring an additional 146,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FirstService by 49.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,859,000 after acquiring an additional 137,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FirstService by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.