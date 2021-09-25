Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $28,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.17. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

