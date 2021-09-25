Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $47,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $246.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.11 and a 200 day moving average of $233.65. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

