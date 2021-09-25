Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $40,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $390.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,551. The company has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.09.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

