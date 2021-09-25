Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $55.34 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $55,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $12,764,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 18,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,608,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 49.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $504.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,437. The company has a market capitalization of $207.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.