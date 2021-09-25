Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Booking by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $15.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,491.35. 297,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,494. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,242.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,291.07. The company has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 247.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

