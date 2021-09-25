FLC Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,294,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $223.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $143.35 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

