FLO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.