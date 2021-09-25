Flow (FLOW) Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Billion

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Flow has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $107.16 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.55 or 0.00038745 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00105874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00141486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,697.30 or 0.99943947 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.94 or 0.06708462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.48 or 0.00761880 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 64,444,582 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

