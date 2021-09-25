Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $14.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.78. 57,440,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,797,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

