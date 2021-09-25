Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $31,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

NYSE:F traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.78. 57,440,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,797,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

