Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will report ($0.99) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRLN shares. Mizuho lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $18.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

