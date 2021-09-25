Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $129.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $123.02. The company had a trading volume of 359,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.