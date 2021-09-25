German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. German American Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $51.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 40.3% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 114,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 32,777 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,248,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,477,000 after purchasing an additional 295,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

