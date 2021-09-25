Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

