Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Stake Boosted by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 772,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,268,000 after purchasing an additional 130,727 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of BUG stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.