Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) is Clarus Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 5.9% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $175,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $437,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 231,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 72,615 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $4,795,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $933,000.

BATS:PAVE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 654,383 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

