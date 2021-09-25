GNY 24-Hour Volume Tops $118,591.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One GNY coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000694 BTC on major exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $56.92 million and approximately $118,591.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00054443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00122516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043353 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.