Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $22,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $36.39. 3,393,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,068. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

