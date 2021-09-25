Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,163 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSU has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $272.43 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.15.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

