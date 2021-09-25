Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,403 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Paychex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.32 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average of $105.31.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

