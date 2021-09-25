Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 14,597 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,597 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Acuity Brands worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 118.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 106,951 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 865.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

NYSE:AYI opened at $180.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.02.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.