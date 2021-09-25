Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 12,867 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $38,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 9.0% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in The Clorox by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in The Clorox by 58.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,203,000 after buying an additional 325,024 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.62 and its 200 day moving average is $179.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

