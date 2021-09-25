Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 85,588 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,588 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $33,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.