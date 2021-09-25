Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 9,115 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Realty Income worth $37,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,746,000 after buying an additional 508,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,438,000 after buying an additional 357,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,509,000 after buying an additional 207,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after buying an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.16. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

