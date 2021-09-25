Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 37.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122,265 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $35,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

ADI opened at $178.53 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

