Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $118,000.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $31.42 on Monday. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

