Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.21

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $1.04. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 10,610 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

Greystone Logistics, Inc is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.