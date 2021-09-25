Grid+ (GRID) Reaches Market Cap of $10.12 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $9,143.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055817 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00124738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043563 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

