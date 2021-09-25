Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $781.21 Million

Brokerages expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report $781.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $785.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $779.22 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $764.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,623. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,120. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Amundi bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

