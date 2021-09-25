Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Market Capitalization Tops $3.17 Million

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00055681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00124939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

